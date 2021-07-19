After Fox Colleagues Encourage Vaccines, Tucker Carlson Tells Viewers They ‘Should Ignore’ People ‘Giving You Medical Advice on Television’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday again raising questions about the Covid-19 vaccines, after some of his colleagues strongly encouraged viewers to get vaccinated earlier in the day.

Carlson started off by talking about the Texas Democrats who contracted Covid after their maskless flight, and aired a clip of a UK official who said that 60 percent of hospitalizations from Covid in England are among vaccinated people. That UK official, Sir Patrick Vallance, had to correct himself: 60 percent of hospitalizations in the UK are among the unvaccinated.

Vallance also said during his press conference that the vaccines are very effective, but they are not 100 percent.

“They’ve been telling us anyone who is fully vaccinated is fine,” Carlson said. “The only people getting dangerously sick or dying from Covid and are those people who have refused to get the vaccine.”

Carlson next showed CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warning recently that “this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated”:

We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk. In communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well… The good news is that if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re protected against severe covid hospitalization and death, and are even protected against the known variances, including the Delta variant, circulating in this country. If you are not vaccinated, you remain at risk. And our biggest concern is that we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations, and sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated.

After showing those comments, Carlson said, “We’re not saying there’s no benefit to the vaccine, there may well be profound benefits to the vaccine. Our mind is open and has been from the first day. We never encourage anyone to take or not take the vaccine.”

He added, “But we know lying when we see it and you just saw it. To say again… this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is simply untrue. That’s a lie. There is a massive discrepancy between that political talking point — which is exactly what it is… and what the data in a bunch of different countries are showing.”

At one point Carlson brought up commentary from former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron calling out his vaccine “propaganda,” and laughed at him.

“There are a lot of those people giving you medical advice on television, and you should ignore them,” Carlson said. “The advice they’re giving you isn’t designed to help, it’s designed to make you comply. And you shouldn’t comply mindlessly. You’re an American adult. You’re allowed to ask simple questions and then demand clear answers.”

On Fox News earlier in the day, Steve Doocy urged viewers to get vaccinated, emphasizing that “99 percent of the people who died have not been vaccinated.” He told viewers they should get the shot, adding, “Get the shot, it will save your life.”

Hours later, John Roberts and Fox News medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel talked up the importance of getting more people vaccinated. Roberts referred viewers to vaccines.gov for more information.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com