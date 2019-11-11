Sean Spicer Voted Off Dancing With the Stars

Sean Spicer has been voted off Dancing With the Stars.

A recurring theme of the season has been Spicer surviving despite low scores thanks to audience votes, to the point where one judge literally said, “We keep throwing you out of the boat and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver.”

Spicer received a lot of online support, notably from President Donald Trump and others around him.

Tonight Spicer was finally eliminated from the show and said, “Thanks to everyone who supported me. Thanks to my family for everything they did. I loved being on this show.”

The president was apparently watching, as minutes after the finale he tweeted:

A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

You can watch a clip above, via ABC.

