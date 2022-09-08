Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown Expected to Halt Production Out of Respect for the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The creator behind the beloved Netflix show The Crown has announced that production on season six of the show will pause.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, creator Peter Morgan announced that the show would halt production out of respect for the monarch.

According to Deadline, Morgan, who also wrote the beloved 2006 film The Queen, made the announcement via email.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The plan, since the show’s conception, has always been to pause for a period of time should Queen Elizabeth pass during the run of the show.

According to Deadline, Stephen Daldry, a director on the series, vowed in 2016 to honor the Queen in that way.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do,” he told this writer back in 2016 when The Crown made its debut on Netflix.

The show’s fifth season is set to be released on Netflix in November.

