Sec. of State Mike Pompeo on Venezuela: U.S. ‘Military Action is Possible’

The situation in Venezuela could result in U.S. military action, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized this morning in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

Bartiromo began the segment going over the renewed call from U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido for the people to rise up against Nicolas Maduro, currently occupying the role of President. She then asked Pompeo essentially for an update.

“Today they expect big rallies. Guaido’s been calling for the biggest rally in the history of Venezuela. We expect that there will be lots of people taking to the streets today to defend their democracy,” he said.

They spoke about the “triangle” of Cuba, Russia, and Maduro, and how important that is to the overall conflict and the last five years of hardship, deprivation, widespread suffering, and dictatorial rule in the country. Pompeo said Russia is “propping up the thugs” that “are Maduro’s regime.”

“So how far is the U.S. Going to go to stop Russia from providing weaponry, stop Cuba from their support and whether it’s intelligence or support for Maduro?” Bartiromo asked.

“You’ve seen the work that we’ve done already to raise the cost for the Cubans. We’ve taken a handful of actions. There are more that we’ll continue to work on,” said Pompeo. “We’ll do the same for the Russians. They need to understand that it is — as the president said, they’ve got to go. The Russians need to have the cost for that.”

They discussed the American security interests at stake, particularly with regard to Cuba, as well as the state of human rights there and in Venezuela. Pompeo reiterated that 50 countries around the world recognized Maduro’s re-election was a fraud, and the U.S. continues to view Guaido as the constitutional leader of the country.

Bartiromo asked the vital question: “Is the U.S.’s support going to include troops? Are the military troops in the U.S. going to head there and support Guaido?”

“The president has been crystal clear. And incredibly consistent. Military action is possible,” said the Secretary of State. “If that’s what’s required. That’s what the United States will do.”

“We’re trying to do everything we can to avoid violence. We’ve asked all the parties involved not to engage in that kind of activity. We’d prefer a peaceful transition of government there,” he continued. “But the president has made clear: in the event there comes a moment — and we’ll all have to make decisions about when that moment is, and the president will ultimately have to make that decision, he’s prepared to do that if that’s what’s required.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com