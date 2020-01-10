The resemblance is truly uncanny.

Friday morning on Today, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared right alongside his Saturday Night Live doppelgänger Larry David for a hilarious teaser segment.

“I’m here with Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David,” said Today co-host Al Roker. Only, he was actually standing next to Sanders in the shot.

The camera then zoomed out to show Sanders and David, together — both with huge smiles on their faces.

“If you become president,” Roker said — first addressing Sanders, then David, “you are going to have to be flying back and forth to play him on SNL.”

“That’s true,” David said, in mock complaint. “It’s not going to be easy for me. It’ll be great for the country, terrible for me.”

“I’m getting you a good job for four years and you’re complaining,” Sanders shot back, in jest.

Watch above, via NBC.

