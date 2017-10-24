Sen. Corker Blasts Trump on Foreign Policy: ‘Leave it to the Professionals for a While’

“I would just like for [Pres. Trump] to leave it to the professionals for a while.” – Senator Bob Corker on President and North Korea pic.twitter.com/qQiC2NwjIX — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 24, 2017

Sen. Bob Corker kept up his biting criticisms of the president in an appearance on Good Morning America, when asked if he stood by his recent remarks that the White House is an adult day care center, and that Donald Trump’s rhetoric could put the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

“Any second thoughts about those comments?” asked host George Stephanopoulos.

“No George, I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about,” Corker replied. The Tennessee senator explained that his comment about the White House being an adult day care center “was obviously in response to a very fallacious tweet that the president sent out.”

Corker’s day care missive was a reply to a Trump tweet claiming the senator was not running for re-election because he declined to endorse him.

On his “path to World War III” remark, Corker said:

When you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue in North Korea, and the president continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state [Rex Tillerson]. And really move him away from successful diplomatic negotiations with China, which is key to this. You’re taking us on a path to combat. And so, I want to support these efforts that are underway. The president undermines our secretary of state. Raises tensions in the are by virtue of the tweets that he sends out. I would just like him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive for our country, the region and the world.

“Sounds like no second thoughts,” Stephanopoulos concluded.

