Several Republican senators held a press conference at the border on Friday — after a trip led by Texas’ senators — and railed against the Biden administration’s policy, with one senator saying in particular it’s “stupid.”

Senator Lindsey Graham said this is “the biggest issue facing the country in many ways right now,” while Senator Ted Cruz said this was a “preventable… manmade crisis.”

Senator John Kennedy (R- LA) in particular said, “If you talked to the border patrol agents, those women and men will tell you that what President Biden is doing is bone deep, down to the marrow, stupid.”

“They want to go back to the border practices and the border security that existed on the day that President Biden was inaugurated,” he said, calling on both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border.

“It became clear to me today that there are one or two things going on here,” Kennedy continued. “Either President Biden believes in open borders — you do have to watch what politicians do, not what they say, or the people that President Biden put in charge to make border security policy are not qualified to manage a food truck.”

