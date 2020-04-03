Senator John Kennedy (R- LA) tried to calm fears of a depression on Fox News today, telling Neil Cavuto he doesn’t think we’re “all gonna die” or end up “eating cat food” in the desert.

Cavuto asked Kennedy about the unemployment rate likely getting much worse in the short-term, asking, “With talk of a recession, some say a depression, are you worried this isn’t going to end anytime soon?”

Kennedy said, “Of course I am worried. We are all worried. I don’t personally believe we will have a depression. I do believe we are going to have negative growth in the third quarter.”

Cavuto questioned Kennedy on the unemployment numbers after the senator said unemployment “could get as high as 9% or 10%, but it will be temporary.” The Fox anchor said, “It’s going to get a lot higher than that… We might be there already.”

Kennedy said “it depends on where we hit the apex,” telling Cavuto, “I don’t think we’re going to go into a depression. And I don’t concede, necessarily, it’s possible, that we’ll go above 10% unemployment.”

“The bottom line here is with the 10 million or so Americans just within the last two weeks to piled for unemployment claims, the math already shows were going to zoom up over 10%,” Cavuto responded.

Kennedy conceded at one point it’s not “impossible” unemployment could get above 10 percent, but said “I’ve learned in life when you’re going through hell, the best thing to do is to keep going”:

“I’m not going to concede that this has to be any worse than it already is, though it probably will get slightly worse before it gets better. I’m not one of these people who believes that we’re going to have 20% and 30% unemployment and we’re all going to die and we’re all going to be living in the desert eating cat food, not if we do our jobs.”

“I didn’t say we’re all going to die, senator,” Cavuto responded, “or we’re going to be eating cat food. I’m just saying the math being what it is — you’re right, we could come through this and be okay, but just the direction at which we’re going might make that unstoppable before it slows down. But I hope you’re right.”

