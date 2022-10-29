SF District Attorney Reveals Harrowing Detail About Pelosi Attack: Speaker’s Husband Spoke to 911 in Code — Likely Saving Life

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins revealed this week that Paul Pelosi very likely saved his life by “speaking in code” when he dialed 911 while engaging with a hammer-wielding intruder who was reportedly looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Police identified the suspect in the assault as 42-year-old David DePape. Reports on his alleged past social media postings indicate DePape was prone to conspiracy theories, especially related to the 2020 presidential election and the Covid pandemic. DePape reportedly yelled “where is Nancy?” multiple times after breaking into Pelosi’s San Francisco residence. He eventually engaged with the Speaker’s 82-year-old husband before being detained by police.

Jenkins appeared on CNN’s OutFront on Friday evening to reveal more details about the case, including the fact that Pelosi very likely saved his own life by speaking in code to a 911 operator while he was engaging with the suspect.

Jenkins told CNN’s Erin Burnett:

All I can tell you right now is that it is, really thanks to Mr. Pelosi having the ability to be able to make that call and truly the attention and the instincts of that dispatcher to realize that something was wrong in that situation and to make the police call a priority so that they got there within two minutes to respond to this situation.

Speculation about DePape’s motivation has run rampant over his past social media posts, but Jenkins insisted the motive is not yet known. Jenkins did say that it appears the intruder intended to kill Pelosi during the attack. Police said Friday they responded to the home after over concerns about Pelosi’s 911 call and found Pelosi and the intruder fighting over the same hammer.

“But we do know that at the point at which the police arrived, he did turn and use that hammer against the speaker’s husband in a manner that appeared that he was intending to kill him,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins thanked the operator who spoke to Pelosi for “responsiveness” and revealed that DePape also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle. Pelosi is meanwhile recovering from surgery for a skull fracture after the attack.

via CNN

