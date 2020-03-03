ABC’s The View co-host Joy Behar ripped into former MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews following his retirement, urging him to “shut up,” and bringing up old comments from Matthews which were directed at women in the media industry.

Co-host Meghan McCain defended the MSNBC host stating that she “loved him” and “thought he deserved a better sendoff.”

The segment began with Behar saying, “I like how he says complimenting women, you know, it’s this continuous, like, to Laura Ingraham, he said, you’re one of God’s gifts to men in this country.

“Oh, please. Laura Ingraham?”

Behar continued, “Then when he compliments somebody, he also insults somebody. In 1999, he said to Gennifer Flowers…You’re a beautiful woman. Everybody watching knows that. Hillary Clinton knows that. How can a woman put up with a relationship between her husband and somebody like you that’s a knockout? He compliments Gennifer and insults Hillary at the same time.”

“Shut up, Chris, all right? You’re out now. Good-bye,” Behar declared.

Behar conceded that she did “enjoy” Hardball.

“I used to watch it at 7:00. He’s passionate and he loves politics, and he loves history, and I enjoyed that about him, but you know what? It’s enough with these old guys and their stupid remarks,” Behar concluded.

McCain, conversely, praised Matthews

“He’s a lion of cable news. I grew up watching him. I used to love his Hardball college tours. He’s an incredible political broadcaster. I love him, and it was one of the few things I could still watch on MSNBC, and to reduce his entire career to this segment yesterday made me really sad because I thought he deserved a better sendoff than that, and I thought I might be raked over the coals for saying that today.”

The co-host did add that Matthews’s behavior should not be excused or “absolved.”

McCain continued, “That doesn’t mean his behavior should be absolved or he should not apologize and his feet not be held to the fire, but a lot of people at MSNBC have done a lot of crap including Andy Lack…who allegedly with Matt Lauer…killed a with the Harvey Weinstein story,” McCain continued.

