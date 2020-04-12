Saturday Night Live returned to the air — sort of — in a remotely recorded “at Home” version that opened with cast members’ Zoom clips and had celebrity coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks opening his monologue from his own kitchen.

“It is a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL‘s whole thing, so we thought, what the heck let’s give it a shot,” Hanks said, in a self-deprecating shot at the show.

“Why me as host? Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long, and I make people uncomfortable,” he added. “Now my wife and I are — we’re doing fine, we’re doing great. We’re hunkered down like all of us should be and, in fact, this suit, this is the first time I’ve worn anything other than sweat pants since March 11th.”

“There’s no such thing as Saturdays any more. It’s just, everyday is today and we’re not really live, but we are doing everything we can to make this feel like the SNL you know and love,” Hanks said, taking a bit of a serious tone. “Now, is it going to look a little different than what you’re used to. Will it be weird to see sketches without big sets and costumes? Sure, but will it make you laugh? Ehh, you know, it’s SNL.”

“There will be some good stuff, maybe one or two stinkers. You know the drill, but let’s go,” he concluded and then, evoking his recent role as Mr. Rogers, Hanks expressed his gratitude for all the “helpers” out working during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey, stay safe. We are in this for the duration and we will get through this together. We are going to thank our hospital workers, our first responders, and all the helpers, the supermarket stockers, the people who deliver our food, the people who are making takeout for us, the men and women who are keeping this country going at a time when we need them more than ever before. So, we’re going to take care of them and we’re going to take care of each other. So, let’s try to now just enjoy the show we will be right back.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]