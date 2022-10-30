SNL’s Weekend Update Mocks Fetterman-Dr. Oz Debate, Elon Musk News, And Rando Companies Dumping Kanye

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update mocked the John Fetterman-Dr. Mehmet Oz debate, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and out-of-leftfield companies dumping Kanye West.

Rap/pop superstar Jack Harlow was the guest host and musical guest on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live — one of only a handful of rappers to ever pull double duty.

Harlow teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández tried to guess what his costume was (“Fluff Daddy!” “A sanitary napkin!” “Macklemore!”), which Harlow claimed was simply his normal clothing. But there was a comic twist:

But many fans of the sketch show wait around just to see the musical guest — this week featured the host, as I mentioned— then catch the weekly nightly news parody anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Weekend Update became a mainstay of SNL from the very first episode — on October 11, 1975 — of what was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night. Chevy Chase anchored solo, and opened the sketch with a gag about disappeared Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. In the early days, Weekend Update was also peppered with commercial parodies and other conventions of TV broadcasts.

The news parody has become a tentpole of the show. In a recent interview from Chris Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max, onetime producer Dick Ebersol told Wallace that Weekend Update was key to keeping viewers tuned in late into the show.

This week, Che and Jost took on the Elon Musk Twitter takeover, the Pennsylvania Senate Debate, and the parade of companies looking for any excuse to dump on Kanye West as his campaign of anti-Semitism explodes his career. There were also the usual humorous takes o local-style news stories and other odd news items.

