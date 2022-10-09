SNL’s Weekend Update Brutally Mocks Herschel Walker, Gets Visit From ‘Black Ariel’

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update took brutal aim at Georgia Senate candidate and former pro footballer Herschel Walker, and got a visit from “Black Ariel.”

Actor Brendan Gleeson was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Mr. Gleason is starring with Colin Farrell in the new film The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh.

But many fans of the sketch show wait around just to see the musical guest — this week featured Willow — then catch the nightly news parody anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

This week, Che and Jost lampooned current events, but bookended their report with several gags about Walker and his ever-unfolding abortion scandal:

COLIN JOST: Well, the midterms are only a month away. And is it just me or some candidates trying to lose? Let’s start in Pennsylvania with Dr. Oz, seen here telling the audience how many minutes he’s lived in Pennsylvania. A review of scientific studies published by Dr. Oz revealed that his experiments killed over 300 dogs, but eventually he got the recipe right. Dr. Oz has refused to comment on the report that his research killed over 300 dogs, though it’s possible he couldn’t hear the question over the woodchipper. But don’t worry, Dr. Oz won everybody back last night when he gave his speech in front of Hitler’s car. Worse, he then got into the car and backed over a dog. MICHAEL CHE: Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied reports that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, saying, “I send money to a lot of people” before adding, “you know, for abortions.” After news broke that Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion, he raised more than $500,000 because dollars are the only thing Walker is willing to raise. COLIN JOST: Florida governor and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Ron DeSantis explained why so many residents failed to evacuate, saying some people just don’t want to leave their homes, which is why sometimes you have to trick them onto a plane to Martha’s Vineyard. MICHAEL CHE: During the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stuart Rhodes, whose beard is patchier than his eye for… Prosecutors played a recording of them saying that his only regret about the January 6 attacks was not bringing rifles, which sounds like an obvious confession of guilt. But try looking at things from Rhodes perspective, with little to no depth perception. COLIN JOST: This week, President Biden pardoned thousands of convicted marijuana users. And it feels like maybe he celebrated with them a little because yesterday Biden gave a speech at a car factory and opened with this. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Let me start off with two words made in America. COLIN JOST: Wow. Well, let me respond with two words. Jesus H. Christ. Biden was then heard criticizing reporters at the White House for shouting questions at him, questions like, what year is it? And Who’s the current president? Also. They weren’t reporters. They were doctors. MICHAEL CHE: Kanye West appeared on Tucker Carlson show to defend wearing a white Lives Matter shirt, claiming he wore the shirt because he was using a gut instinct. But what he’s definitely not using are the meds prescribed to him. COLIN JOST: A British pilot created the largest ever portrait of Queen Elizabeth by drawing her outline on a flight path over the country. Let’s see a picture. Wow. That’s a stunning likeness. She always was smiling. Plan. Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood says it will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, which will make it easier to provide care to patients anywhere in the country that Herschel Walker has visited.

The show also featured a character piece satirizing the new Little Mermaid film, which will star Halle Bailey in the title role, as well as a guest segment featuring new castmember Marcello Hernandez talking baseball.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

