SNL’s Weekend Update Takes on Stimulus Bill: ‘Just Like Me When I’m Drunk, Congress Decided to Spend a Bunch of Money at 2:30 in the Morning’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update took on the Covid relief bill that the House passed this week, comparing the $1.9 trillion estimated cost of the legislation to drunken spending.

“Well, just like me when I’m drunk, Congress decided to spend a bunch of money at 2:30 in the morning,” quipped anchor Colin Jost.

Jost scoffed at Republican criticism of the bill as a “liberal wish list,” saying that a real liberal wish list would be more like “avocado toast with Chrissy Teigen, free college for pets, and a hip-hop musical about Anderson Cooper starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che chimed in to encourage Democrats to fight harder to make sure the bill passes.

“When Republicans lose the vote, they storm the Capitol,” said Che. “Why can’t y’all get that mad? Say what you will about a guy in a Viking helmet taking a dump in Nancy Pelosi’s desk, but he will not be ignored.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

