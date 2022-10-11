Stephen A. Smith Lists Joe Biden’s Accomplishments to Sean Hannity: ‘Let’s Look Through the Prism of History’

Stephen A. Smith defended President Joe Biden’s accomplishments to one of the administration’s fiercest critics — Sean Hannity — and no one was hurt or upset by it. The harmonic convergence is finally upon us.

Hannity appeared on Smith’s new podcast “Know Mercy” last week, which made the intended stir one hopes for when launching a new podcast, and Smith returned the favor Monday night for a convivial conversation about politics, sports and culture.

Smith established his political point of view: he called himself a “centrist” who a proud capitalist, is hawkish on defense, and a fiscal conservative. However, he made clear that he wasn’t committed to finding fault with everything liberal like the Fox News prime-time host. “You got a problem with everything, including the ties they wear!” he said to Hannity.

“Not everything!” Hannity shot back amiably before pivoting to an issue he talks about incessantly on his show. “Do you see Joe Biden as a president with serious cognitive decline?”

“I don’t like what I see at times, Sean, but I’m not a doctor; I’m not going to go that far and be disrespectful towards the president of the United States,” Smith replied. “But I respect the fact that other people see things, and they wish that he was he seemed a bit more stable at times and not as forgetful as he has been sometimes, I’ll admit that much.”

Hannity pointed out Biden’s recent warning of a potential armageddon due to Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons, adding, “do you think a guy maybe should go to the situation room instead of the beach in Delaware?”

“Well, maybe so, but I could think of a lot of things that presidents have done over the year who happen to be Republican, by the way, where the optics might not have looked so good,” Smith replied before defending Biden. “So what? At the end of the day, we get to judge the job that he’s doing, the administration that he’s working with, and what they are executing.”

“What is that about? It could be the inflation reduction act. It could be a bipartisan infrastructure bill. It could be the fact that he’s he doesn’t have a nationalistic point of view when it comes to the war between Russia and Ukraine that he’s galvanized the international community to some degree,” Smith listed what he deemed to be Biden’s accomplishments before turning to some advice he’d heard some time ago on the radio.

“Now, again, I’m not the aficionado that some people are, but I was listening to a guy, a great radio host, by the way. I’ve been listening to him for the past 15 years. His name is Sean Hannity. And you know what he said one time on his radio show? As a matter of fact, several times, he said, ‘the prism of history would tell us, don’t get caught up in stuff in the moment, let’s look through the prism of history,” Smith concluded.

Hannity laughed and said, “I hate when people lose my own words against me, that’s not fair.”

It was excellent television, and the world needs more mutually respectful discourse like this. Please make it so.

Watch above via Fox News.

