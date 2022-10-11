WATCH: Trump Posts Video Message Suggesting He Will Soon Run Like the Wind and Tear the Sh*t Out of Everybody Who Messed With Him

Former President Donald Trump posted a video message that suggested he is preparing to “run like the wind” and “tear the shit out of” opponents like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the January 6 committee.

Trump is still banned from Twitter — for the time being — but on Monday night, he posted a bizarre video message on his own social media platform that suggested he is preparing to take revenge on those who have tormented him.

The video — credited to a meme outfit called The United Spot that trafficks in racist stereotypes for humor — features a series of clips set to audio of this Christopher Walken monologue:

You got this lion. He’s the king of the jungle, huge mane out to here. He’s laying under a tree, in the middle of Africa. He’s so big, it’s so hot. He doesn’t want to move. Now the little lions come, they start messing with him. Biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him. Coming over, making trouble. Still nothing. Now the other animals, they notice this. They start to move in. The jackals; hyenas. They’re barking at him, laughing at him. They nip his toes, and eat the food that’s in his domain. They do this, then they get closer and closer, bolder and bolder. Till one day, that lion gets up and tears the shit out of everybody. Runs like the wind, eats everything in his path. Cause every once in a while, the lion has to show the jackals, who he is.

The “jackals” in the video montage are represented by Speaker Pelosi, January 6 committee co-chair Liz Cheney, and committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger. The video climaxes, for some reason, with several clips of Trump interacting with hats in various situations.

The monologue is from the 2002 film Poolhall Junkies.

Watch above via @RealDonaldTrump.

