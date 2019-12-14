Former Breitbart Editor Claims Trump Adviser Stephen Miller is a ‘White Supremacist’

Former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh claimed in a new interview that President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller is a “white supremacist.”

McHugh told CNN “I would absolutely call him a white supremacist.” McHugh also claimed that Miller is driven by “white supremacy and anti-immigration especially.”

McHugh also claimed that Miller had editorial control of a “far-right website”

“He was shaping news coverage of a far-right website that was rapidly growing … and was controlling the narrative behind Donald Trump’s candidacy and the tenor of the electorate, especially the Republican electorate,” McHugh says.

“I was a white nationalist,” McHugh told CNN. “Whatever you want to call it — white nationalist, white supremacist. But that part [of me] is dead.”

McHugh famously came out against the alt-right in a long form interview with BuzzFeed News earlier this year.

McHugh was fired from Breitbart News over tweets she sent following the 2017 London terror attack. “There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there,” she wrote at the time. That tweet was shared by her then-Breitbart colleague Ryan Saavedra, who now works for the Daily Wire, who added the comment “People think I’m kidding when I say this but the crusades need to come back.”

A number of Breitbart employees at the time called McHugh’s comments “appalling.”

