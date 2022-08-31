Steve Doocy Flatly Asks Why Classified Documents Were in Trump’s Desk: ‘These Are the Biggest Secrets in the World!’

Steve Doocy asked the question that most reasonable people have following a midnight DOJ filing that revealed stunning details surrounding the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago: Why did Donald Trump have classified documents in his desk?

Fox News coverage of the former president and his alleged hiding and removal of top secret and classified documents has varied from news to opinion show. According to a 2018 law signed by then-President Trump, however, the possession of classified material is a felony, one that Citizen Trump appears to be guilty of at least according to a photo released by the DOJ that reveals classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago after multiple attempts to retrieve them had failed.

It was that very image that struck Doocy, as he asked the Fox & Friends director to bring it back up on screen for viewers to see.

“Keep in mind, according to the filing, the agents found three classified documents in Donald Trump’s desks,” Doocy noted with a level of shock. “What were they doing in the desk?!”

“And when you look at these particular things right here, at least five yellow folders marked top secret and another secret SCI —that stands for sensitive compartmentalized information — these are the biggest secrets in the world!” Doocy continued — sharing a level of stunned disbelief that any reasonable person might have.

“We have heard that Donald Trump’s lawyers went through all the stuff, but how could you go and look at that and not think, you know what? That’s probably something I should turn back over,” Doocy added.

“His attorneys were asked about this, and he said he had already ordered them to be declassified,” Ainsley Earhardt defended the former president, adding, “They were taken to Mar-a-Lago when he was president.”

But Doocy, again playing the part of the voice of reason, added that there is an accepted protocol for declassifying documents that Trump and his team did not follow, rendering that defense moot.

Watch above via Fox News.

