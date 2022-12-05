Steve Doocy Pans Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Call to ‘Terminate’ the Constitution

Fox News host Steve Doocy reacted to Donald Trump’s call to end the Constitution as we know it by calling the idea “crazy.”

The former president still falsely claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. On Saturday, Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform the day after journalist Matt Taibbi tweeted internal Twitter communications that had been teased by CEO Elon Musk.

Musk hinted at bombshell revelations, which ultimately turned out to be mundane internal discussions from 2020 about how the platform should handle allegations about Hunter Biden’s now-verified laptop contents being proliferated on social media. Ultimately, Twitter decided to limit access to the story on the platform because it was not confirmed at the time.

A computer repairman with whom Biden left his laptop said he viewed its contents and gave it to the FBI because he said it contained evidence of illegal activity. Many conservatives maintain that the suppression of the story on Twitter, as well as Facebook, altered the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump wrote on Saturday:

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

On Monday’s Fox & Friends, the hosts discussed Taibbi’s tweets and the laptop story in general.

“I know a lot of people are looking at what Twitter put out and they’re saying, ‘There was no smoking gun,'” Doocy said. “I think there is a smoking gun. And the smoking gun is that it worked, that that story about the laptop was censored. And did it change the outcome of the election? We don’t know for sure.”

Doocy then referenced “polls” suggesting wider reporting on the laptop could have swung the election in Trump’s favor.

“Ultimately, would it have changed the outcome of the presidential?” Doocy continued. “Well, obviously Donald Trump felt so because he felt–he said yesterday that the Constitution should be thrown out, which is crazy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

