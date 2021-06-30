Fox News’ Steve Doocy teed up Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R) to attack Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for her so-called “political” commentary on the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Donalds appeared on Wednesday to Fox & Friends to talk about the excavation of the collapsed condo building and the investigations into how the disaster happened. During the conversation, Doocy asked Donalds about how, as the Fox & Friends host put it, Granholm “is starting to connect some dots” during an interview she gave to CNN on Tuesday.

Viewers then saw footage of Granholm speaking about the need to account for climate change and rising sea levels in the creation of new infrastructure. In terms of a connection to the tower collapse, Granholm prefaced her remarks at one point by saying “we’ll have to wait to see what the analysis is for this building, but the issue [is] about resiliency and making sure we adapt to this changing climate.”

From there, Doocy immediately leaped to the conclusion that Granholm was using the collapse to score political points with her invocation of “climate change and infrastructure.”

“I don’t think now is the time to get political like that,” he said.

“You’re absolutely correct. This is not the time for hot takes or to say something glib so you can get TV time,” Donalds responded. “To come out and to play your politics and to talk about climate change and sea-level rise, it’s not the time for that. She should be ashamed of herself. And frankly, anybody that sits there and nodding their head should be ashamed as well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

