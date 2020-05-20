Fox News host Steve Doocy had a lackadaisical take on Wednesday about the fact that sometimes, people don’t tell the truth while being interviewed on TV.

The comments came as Fox & Friends discussed the declassification of an email that national security adviser, Susan Rice, wrote shortly before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The email shows that the Obama administration was concerned about Michael Flynn’s Russian contacts as he was about to become Trump’s national security adviser, so they recommended that the FBI should look into Flynn, but do the investigation “by the book.”

While talking about this, Doocy said that Rice “flat out lied” about the Flynn matter in an interview she did with PBS’ Judy Woodruff. As he kept up the conversation with his co-hosts, Doocy eventually made this blasé statement:

When a person is on a TV show being interviewed, you are not under oath. And so, you just are going to say what you are going to say, you know. It’s just one of those things. We ask questions all the time and are the people telling the truth? We hope so, but maybe not in that case.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]