Steve Schmidt Blames Republican Party for ‘Insurrection Underway’ In Ottawa

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt blamed the Republican Party on Tuesday for a massive protest that has left Canada’s capital city snarled by traffic.

Schmidt equated the presence of truck drivers who are protesting Covid-related mandates in Canada to insurrectionists, and he blamed their actions on the GOP.

Truckers and those who have sided with them – and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – have been blocking roads in Ottawa since last month.

The situation has been rowdy, and a judge issued an injunction on Monday ordering protestors not to honk their horns.

Police have even gone as far as to take away their gasoline.

IMPORTANT: Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway. #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/tp4e5d2xe1 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 6, 2022

But minus a few reported incidents of ugly flags being flown, the situation has been peaceful.

According to Schmidt, the actions of those who are attempting to get the attention of Trudeau are tantamount to “insurrection,” and the Republican Party is ultimately to blame.

The Lincoln Project cofounder joined MSNBC’s The Last Word with host Lawrence O’Donnell to make his case.

Schmidt began a long screed against the GOP by comparing and contrasting the how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are each talking about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

After O’Donnell called the Republican Party a “cult,” Schmidt unleashed. He alluded to the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, where rioters attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election:

There are parts of this, certainly, when you look at the insurrection, Lawrence, and I think there is more than ample evidence to say right now that there was a conspiracy amongst many parties, headed by the president of the United States, to try to obstruct, destroy, obliterate the peaceful transition of power in the country. We know that this autocratic movement is a cult of personality. We know that it is fueled by grievance and conspiracy theories. It is all part of this toxic stew.

Schmidt concluded, “It’s metastasized north of the border, and you have an insurrection underway in the capital of a very important country, our neighbor to the north, Canada.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com