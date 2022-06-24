‘Stop Saying Oh God!’ Fox News Contributors Get Heated, Clash Over Supreme Court Ruling

Fox News contributors Leo Terrell and Jessica Tarlov clashed multiple times on Friday debating the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, with Terrell complaining at one point that he’s “always” attacked when he joins The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Tarlov, a Democratic strategist and co-host of The Five, said the Supreme Court ruling, which hands over the decision on abortion legality to individual states, will have dire consequences, something that made Terrell shake his head and interrupt multiple times.

“Alito made it clear that he didn’t think this it would expand to contraception and same sex marriage, but [Clarence] Thomas said he thought they should be reevaluated and when you consider the fact that Justices [Brett] Kavanaugh and [Neil] Gorsuch lied to the senators that they met with —” Tarlov said in reaction to the ruling, being interrupted by both host Martha MacCallum and Terrell, each disputing the fact that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch ever lied during their confirmation hearings.

Terrell came in hot when he finally got the opportunity to speak, saying “everything” Tarlov said was wrong, arguing the Supreme Court “followed the law.”

They followed the law. You may not like the law, but we are a nation of laws. That’s what they did. What they basically said was if you don’t like the ruling, you go to the states. The 50 states are the 50 laboratories of a federal system. That’s exactly what it is. For you to make reference for the inability of people to travel, this is not 1950. Interstate travel is legal for every American in this country. That’s the law. That is the absolute law. And also, in the citing by Alito, he listed numerous cases, numerous cases where the supreme court made a correction in an early decision.

The two clashed again later during the segment when Tarlov was discussing the potential consequences of the ruling, including “every man that takes part in conceiving a child” being on the hook for child support, Terrell shaking his head more and more, muttering, “oh God.”

“Stop saying, ‘Oh God!'” Tarlov said out of frustration.

“I can’t believe you’re using this quality time to push a democratic agenda. Go ahead. I’ll be quiet. Go ahead. Keep talking. It’s ridiculous,” Terrell snapped.

The bickering continued between the two, with Tarlov inspiring more eye-rolls and head-shaking from Terrell when she mentioned her own experience being pregnant.

“I’m sorry. Were you pregnant recently?” Tarlov said.

“Every time I come on this show, I’m attacked,” Terrell muttered as she continued.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com