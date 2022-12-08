‘Stop Whining’: Ted Lieu Blasts Republicans for Playing Up Anti-GOP Violence After They Made Fun of Pelosi Hammer Attack

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) slammed Republicans on Thursday during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, telling them to “Stop whining” about threats to conservative justices after they mocked the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling outraged Democrats and spurred protests against the justices, including some at the justice’s homes. In one instance, a man traveled to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood and called police to tell them he was there to kill him.

Conservatives railed against the protests and decried the threats to the court.

During Thursday’s hearing, Lieu called out conservatives who made light and spread conspiracy theories about the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In October, police say a man broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and attacked Paul with a hammer. He reportedly asked, “Where’s Nancy?” The speaker was not home at the time.

According to an FBI affidavit, the suspect said he wanted to maim Pelosi because she’s the leader of the House Democrats.

“When we talk about actual political violence, you know who had their skull hit by a hammer?” Lieu stated, joining via video. “It was a spouse of the speaker of the House. Multiple Republicans made fun of that. They circulated conspiracy theories. They said all sorts of things that were not true. Republicans should be ashamed for doing that. So please stop whining about threats to Supreme Court justices when the actual violence of a person being hit in the head with a hammer go to surgery was a spouse of the Democratic speaker of the House.”

