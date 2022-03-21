Fox Host Exasperated After Repeatedly Asking Trump What More He Would Do to Support Ukraine

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney repeatedly asked Donald Trump what military support he would offer Ukraine that isn’t already being offered by the current administration but received little in the way of answers from the former president.

In an interview on Varney & Co. Monday, its host first asked Trump what President Joe Biden should do as he travels to Europe this week in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trump slammed Biden’s response to the invasion, argued he’s traveling to Europe with “a very weak hand,” and claimed the war “would have never started” if he were still president.

“There’s this discussion about whether we should send jets, MiG jets to help the Ukrainian air force,” Varney said. “Would you send in that kind of help?”

“Well, maybe, even more, to be honest with you,” Trump replied.

Varney cut in: “Like what Mr. President? Like what?”

Trump dodged the question:

Let me just explain that Putin is saying things like, Don’t you dare send anything in. In the meantime he’s killing thousands and thousands of people.So he’s acting like we’re an aggressor if we send in some old 44-year-old plane that probably gets shot at in the sky pretty quickly, and he’s acting like we’re terrible people if we do that. But he’s killing tens of thousands of people, far more than they’re reporting.

Trump continued by calling the war a “human tragedy,” before Varney again asked what he would do about it if he were president.

“What do you do now?” Varney asked. “You said you’d maybe do more than just send in the MiG jets. Alright. What more?”

Trump again dodged the question:

Well what I would do, is I would, we would, we have tremendous military capability and what we can do without planes, to be honest with you, without 44-year-old jets, what we can do is enormous, and we should be doing it and we should be helping them to survive and they’re doing an amazing job.

Trump proceeded to credit his administration for sending Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. The Biden administration announced last week it is sending $800 million additional military assistance to Ukraine, including 9,000 shoulder-mounted Javelin missiles.

Varney, looking increasingly exasperated, asked a final time.

“Well let me press you again on what extra military help you would give to the Ukrainians,” Varney said. “You say you want to do more than just the MiG jets or the Javelins. What more?”

Trump replied that “drones are just as effective as anything now,” and again condemned the war.

The Biden administration is also providing Ukraine with drones.

“Stuart, when [Putin] goes in and he kills thousands of people, are we going to just sit by and watch?” Trump asked. “This country will be in 100 years from now they will be talking about what a travesty, what a horrible thing this is.”

The former president proceeded to tout the nuclear weapons capabilities of the United States but did not say whether those weapons should be used.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

