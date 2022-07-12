Tapper Calls Jan. 6 Hearing Testimonies ‘Terrifying and Even Shocking’ During Disturbed CNN Panel

CNN’s Jake Tapper labeled Tuesday’s testimonies at a hearing by the subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot “terrifying and even shocking” during a network panel where numerous hosts expressed that they were in disbelief at the latest evidence presented by the subcommittee.

At the hearing, videos were played of Trump supporters, including InfoWars founder Alex Jones, seemingly promoting violence ahead of January 6, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone pushed back against Trump’s election fraud claims, saying he should have conceded the election far sooner. A screaming match inside the White House about election fraud conspiracies was also revealed on Tuesday, with the CNN panel largely labeling those sticking by Trump’s fraud theories as “team crazy.”

Tapper went on to ask what “would have happened” if people like Cipollone had not been around to push back against fraud conspiracy theories and potential plans to confiscate voting machines around the country.

“Donald Trump had appointed this unhinged attorney, Sidney Powell, to, in her mind, become an independent counsel investigating this election fraud, and who knows if it had not been for Cipollone, Eric Herschmann who was also in the White House counsel’s office and the staff secretary Derek Lyons — if it had not been for them, who knows what would have happened?” Tapper said

“What we have heard is an extraordinary screaming match. People could hear outside the door for the white house counsel, and their clients were pushing back on team crazy,” Jamie Gangel added.

John King said it would be a “farce” if the consequences weren’t so great.

“Just think about: this would be a farce otherwise. If the circumstances and consequences were not so high. Control of the United States government,” he said, adding that plans to overturn the results of the election from Rudy Giuliani and counsel Sidney Powell were a “cockamamie scheme.”

