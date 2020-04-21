New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has gotten some criticism today for his comments proposing a ticker-tape parade for health care workers when the city can reopen.

“When that day comes that we can restart the vibrant, beautiful life of this city again, the first thing we will do is we will have a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes for our health care workers and our first responders,” the mayor said.

His proposal came up during a report from CNN’s Erica Hill Tuesday afternoon, and Jake Tapper had a pretty blunt take:

“Having a parade in New York City is one of the stupidest ideas I’ve ever heard.”

“Well, not right now, let’s be clear,” Hill noted.

“I hear you, but still,” Tapper added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

