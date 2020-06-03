Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) went full throttle on Wednesday as he tore into the Department of Justice and Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during the latter’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Cruz hit the ground running by accusing the Barack Obama–Joe Biden administration of committing “the worst known instance of abuse of power” in America’s history, and that it made “everything Richard Nixon even contemplated pale in comparison.” Cruz was referring to the claim from President Donald Trump and his allies that the Obama administration “unleashed, weaponized, and politicized” the DOJ, the FBI and the intelligence community against the Trump 2016 campaign.

While there is still no evidence available to prove the Obama administration acted illegally with regards to Michael Flynn or monitoring the Trump campaign for its possible involvement with Russia’s actions in 2016, Cruz continued to make Watergate comparisons while lashing out at James Comey, Susan Rice, and other Obama officials.

“That’s the world you came into, Mr. Rosenstein!” Cruz shouted. “That’s the Department of Justice you came into, where it had been corrupted and politicized!”

From there, Cruz grilled over Michael Horowitz’s negative review of the FBI’s improper actions during the Trump-Russia investigation (even though it was deemed untainted by political bias when it launched). As Rosenstein responded to Cruz’s questions about Horowitz and Robert Mueller’s special counsel appointment, the senator continued to blast him because “all of this was allowed to go forward under your leadership.”

“That unfortunately leads to only two possible conclusions,” Cruz said. “Either you were complicit in the wrongdoing — which I don’t believe is the case — or that your performance of your duties was grossly negligent.”

The testimony continued with Rosenstein disputing Cruz’s characterizations while answering questions about the FBI’s performance failings.

