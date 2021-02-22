Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) came under serious criticism in the past week for going to Cancun in the middle of Texas being hit by a devastating winter storm.

He spoke to Sean Hannity last week about the controversy, and even admitted to Hannity he “had initially planned to stay through the weekend.”

He jointed Hannity on Monday night to discuss the Senate confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland. But towards the end of the interview, Hannity brought up the controversy, comparing coverage of Cruz to coverage of Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor facing criticism and growing calls for an investigation over undercounting nursing home deaths.

“You dropped off your daughters in Mexico, you came home in a day, probably less than a day,” Hannity said.

He called out other media outlets for talking about Cruz but “barely mentioning” the scandal surrounding the New York governor, saying, “You’re like 24/7, ’cause you dropped somebody off and you came back home. I still think you can be a father and senator at the same tie.”

“Where’s the proportionality from the mob and the media?” Hannity asked Cruz.

Cruz said this in response:

“I think the media is suffering from Trump withdrawal, where they’ve attacked Trump every day for four years, they don’t know what to do, so they obsessed over my taking my girls to the beach.”

He brought up asking Garland at the hearing about whether he would open an investigation into Cuomo over the nursing home scandal.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

