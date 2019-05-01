Every Senator that questions a witness in a hearing is also making a speech, and when he was at bat interviewing Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz’s speech was a crowd-pleaser, if you’re in the right crowd.

“Let me start by just saying thank you,” said Cruz as he began his remarks. “You’ve had an extraordinarily successful legal career, you didn’t have to take this job.”

“You stepped forward and answered the call yet again,” he said, “knowing full well that you would be subject to the kind of slanderous treatment, the Kavanaugh treatment, that we have seen, of senators impugning your integrity, and I for one am grateful that you answered that call, and are leading the department of justice, both with integrity and fidelity to the law.”

“I think this hearing today has been quite revealing to anyone watching it, although perhaps not for the reasons some of the Democratic senators intended,” Cruz said, eyeing his colleagues. He said that after two years of investigation and “extreme rhetoric” and even “calling the president a traitor”, the word “Russia” barely came up in questions asked by Democrats.

“Instead,” he said, “the principal attack that the Democratic senators have marshaled upon you concerns this March 27th letter from Robert Mueller, and it’s an attack that I want people to understand just how revealing it is. Because if this is their whole argument, they ain’t got nothing.”

Cruz then set out to summarize the way he sees the Democratic argument. After confirming a timeline with Barr, Cruz said “their entire argument is: General Barr, you suppressed the 19 pages that are entirely public, that we have, that we can read, that they know every word of it, and their complaint is it was delayed a few weeks.”

“And that was because of your decision not to release the report piecemeal but rather to release those 19 pages, along with the entire 448 pages produced by the Special Counsel,” said Cruz.

“Yes,” said Barr.

“If that is their argument, I have to say that is an exceptionally weak argument,” he continued, and Barr laughed. “Because if you’re hiding something, I’ll tell you right now, General Barr, you’re doing a very lousy job of hiding it. Because the thing that they’re suggesting you hid, you released, to Congress and the American people.”

“And so if anyone wants to know what is in those 19 pages that are being so breathlessly, ‘oh, Bob Mueller said release the 19 pages’–you did,” said Cruz. “We can read every word of the 19 pages, along with the full report.”

“In your judgment, was the Mueller report thorough?” Cruz asked.

“Yes,” answered Barr.

“Did they expend enormous time, energy, and resources investigating and producing that report?” Cruz asked.

“Yes,” Barr answered again.

“And the Mueller report concluded flat out, on the question of Russian collusion, the evidence did not support criminal charges?”

“That’s right,” said Barr.

“The Mueller report, if I have these stats right, was compiled by 19 lawyers who were on the team, approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts, forensic accountants and professional staff. The special counsel issued more than 2800 subpoenas, nearly 500 search warrants, more than 230 orders for communication records, almost 50 orders authorizing the use of pen regisgters, 13 requests to foreign government for evidence, and they interviewed approximately 500 witnesses, is that correct?”

“That’s right,” said Barr again.

“So, we have investigated over and over and over again, and the substance of the accusations that have been leveled at the President for over two and half years have magically disappeared,” said Cruz. “Instead the complaint is the 19 pages that we can all read that is entirely public could have been released a few weeks earlier.”

“Oh the calamity,” he said sarcastically.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com