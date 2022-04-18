‘Testicle Tanning’ Trends on Twitter as Kid Rock Struggles to Understand the Why

“Testicle tanning” has been trending on Twitter since it was highlighted in the latest promo for Tucker Carlson Originals, and Kid Rock is just as confused as you are.

Kid Rock joined Tucker Carlson on Friday night, after the host aired a trailer for the new season of his series, in which he interviewed physical trainer Andrew McGovern about the mental health benefits of shining a light on your testicles.

For those confused, and there are likely a lot of you, “testicle tanning” describes the practice of shining a UV light on one’s genitals in order to potentially increase testosterone.

“So, obviously, half the viewers right now are like ‘What?! Testicle tanning, that’s crazy!’” Carlson said during the clip. “But my view is, ok, testosterone levels have crashed and nobody says anything about it, that’s crazy, so why is it crazy to seek solutions?”

Carlson ended the interview by thanking McGovern for his “bravery” and “commitment to evidence-based science” while promoting new “bromeopathic” therapy.

While the host seemed incredibly excited by the idea, his next guest, Kid Rock, was extremely confused.

“Dude. Stop, stop.” he said before Carlson could even get a word in. “Dude, stop. Testicle tanning? Come on!”

“Open your mind!” Carlson implored. “Don’t you think at this point, when so many of the therapies, the paths they’ve told us to take, have turned out to be dead ends that have really hurt people, why wouldn’t open-minded people seek new solutions?”

“I don’t know what the hell’s going on in this world,” Kid Rock responded. “I’m not even sure if I understood that question. Some days I just want to stop this planet, let me off.”

Well, Kid Rock, looks like the majority of the world — or at least the majority of Twitter — is on your side when it comes to shining a red light on one’s crotch.

Oh this why #testicle-tanning is trending.

I was thinking I was living in an alternate universe.

I cant even with this maddness. https://t.co/ACY8Kvao0J — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 18, 2022

when not spewing white nationalist rhetoric, Tucker Carlson is doing hard hitting interviews on testicle tanning. pic.twitter.com/mYPxF6bG7M — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 18, 2022

Fair warning: Sometime today you may hear that Tucker Carlson featured a guest who recommended using “testicle tanning” to raise flagging testosterone levels. You will be tempted to think this is a joke. It is not.https://t.co/n1geklxJVM — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2022

Siri, show me proof we live in the weirdest timeline: We Regret to Inform You That Tucker Carlson’s New Special Does In Fact Promote ‘Testicle Tanning’ https://t.co/R1Dgab9Iuc via @mediaite — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 18, 2022

Testicle tanning is trending on Twitter because this is by far the worst tucking timeline. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 18, 2022

I’m just relieved that the mystery of the penis charger has been exposed. “Testicle tanning.” Alrighty then. Makes sense. — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) April 18, 2022

Now trending under Fashion & Beauty: “Testicle Tanning.” 😐 pic.twitter.com/VqenSsm4uf — Ashton Pittman 🌻🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ashtonpittman) April 18, 2022

The older I get, the more fascinated I become at the nexus of snake oil health gimmicks and racist political hacks. Exhibit A: testicle tanning for testosterone and Tucker Carlson https://t.co/h5BgpcUAsA — Roxanne Khamsi (@rkhamsi) April 17, 2022

testicle tanning will arguably do nothing but usher in an uptick in melanoma of the sac — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 18, 2022

Testicle tanning seems like the kind of thing a groomer would push. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 18, 2022

So, if Tucker is promoting “testicle tanning” for low testosterone, he’s promoting an unapproved, unproven “treatment” (red light) for a recognized medical condition that cannot be treated at home. So, hello @US_FDA @FTC, here’s looking at you. https://t.co/bIBLnWu0OG — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) April 18, 2022

I delete Twitter from my phone for a week — just a week! — and you guys think it’s a green light to talk about “testicle tanning.” It’s not. Stop that. Stop that right now. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 18, 2022

I looked into testicle tanning, but the research was tainted. — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) April 18, 2022

Ah yes, testicle tanning. The latest incarnation of MANDINGOISM, in which white men evade responsibility for their own desire for sexual dominance, outsourcing it to a sexual prowess they imagine resides in darker genitals, in “BBCs” or (perhaps here) “BBBs”. pic.twitter.com/7tsAH3f8A3 — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) April 18, 2022

Testicle tanning looks interesting but I prefer my dark roasted nuts in my morning coffee — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) April 18, 2022

