‘Testicle Tanning’ Trends on Twitter as Kid Rock Struggles to Understand the Why

By Leia IdlibyApr 18th, 2022, 11:35 am
 

“Testicle tanning” has been trending on Twitter since it was highlighted in the latest promo for Tucker Carlson Originals, and Kid Rock is just as confused as you are.

Kid Rock joined Tucker Carlson on Friday night, after the host aired a trailer for the new season of his series, in which he interviewed physical trainer Andrew McGovern about the mental health benefits of shining a light on your testicles.

For those confused, and there are likely a lot of you, “testicle tanning” describes the practice of shining a UV light on one’s genitals in order to potentially increase testosterone.

“So, obviously, half the viewers right now are like ‘What?! Testicle tanning, that’s crazy!’” Carlson said during the clip. “But my view is, ok, testosterone levels have crashed and nobody says anything about it, that’s crazy, so why is it crazy to seek solutions?”

Carlson ended the interview by thanking McGovern for his “bravery” and “commitment to evidence-based science” while promoting new “bromeopathic” therapy. 

While the host seemed incredibly excited by the idea, his next guest, Kid Rock, was extremely confused.

“Dude. Stop, stop.” he said before Carlson could even get a word in. “Dude, stop. Testicle tanning? Come on!”

“Open your mind!” Carlson implored. “Don’t you think at this point, when so many of the therapies, the paths they’ve told us to take, have turned out to be dead ends that have really hurt people, why wouldn’t open-minded people seek new solutions?”

“I don’t know what the hell’s going on in this world,” Kid Rock responded. “I’m not even sure if I understood that question. Some days I just want to stop this planet, let me off.”

Well, Kid Rock, looks like the majority of the world — or at least the majority of Twitter — is on your side when it comes to shining a red light on one’s crotch.

