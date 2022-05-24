Texas Attorney General Wears Campaign T-Shirt During Live Hit After School Shooting, Says People Should Be Armed ‘Because It’s Not Gonna Be the Last Time’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeared on Newsmax soon after news broke that a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The gunman is also reported to have killed his grandmother before going to the school.

The shooting occurred as voters across Texas went to the polls to cast ballots in the state’s primary runoffs. Paxton is facing a Republican primary challenge from George P. Bush. Neither candidate received a majority of the vote in March.

Interviewing Paxton, host Chris Salcedo remarked that some liberals have reiterated their calls for gun control measures to be implemented.

“When you hear the instantaneous politicization of an incident like this, what goes through your mind as the head attorney of the state of Texas,” Salcedo asked.

Paxton, wearing a “Ken Paxton: Texas Attorney General” t-shirt, replied that he wants citizens to be armed and trained in order to handle active shooter situations:

Well, look, you know people that are shooting people, that are killing kids, [if] … they’re not following murder laws, they’re not gonna follow gun laws. So this idea that somehow if you if you ban guns from law-abiding citizens, somehow these people that kill people they’re gonna follow the gun law, but they won’t follow the murder laws is somewhat ridiculous. But it seems to be the argument that they make. And they always forget that these are not law-abiding citizens. They’re the ones that kill people. So, it makes no sense to me. I’d much rather have law-abiding citizens armed and trained so that they can respond when something like this happens because it’s not gonna be the last time.

Watch above via Newsmax.

