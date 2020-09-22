President Donald Trump took a moment to thank Mitt Romney for his support on the Supreme Court during his Tuesday night rally in Pennsylvania.

He fired up the crowd as he talked about appointing a woman to the seat, briefly teasing a bit to ask people if they’d rather he pick a man.

The president added that whoever he picks is going to face “abuse” once announced this Saturday.

He dismissed Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski as he touted “tremendous Republican support” and how much the party is unified. Trump alluded to the impeachment saga and the Senate vote to acquit.

“Who was the half? I can’t imagine,” Trump said, referring to Romney.

But considering Romney has indicated his support for proceeding on a vote for whoever he nominates, Trump added, “But he was very good today. I have to tell you, he was good. Now I’m happy. Thank you, Mitt. Thank you… Very positive statement.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

