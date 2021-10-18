Reacting to the death on Monday of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Fox News host Chris Wallace said that Powell’s speech making the case in 2003 before the U.N. Security Council that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction “shouldn’t define” the former decorated general’s legacy.

Powell, who was fully vaccinated, died of complications from Covid-19, announced his family on Monday. Powell was 84 years old and was battling both Parkinson’s and multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that attacks white blood cells.

Calling into America’s Newsroom, Wallace said he “had a gasp” upon learning of Powell’s death.

Wallace recalled memories of Powell, as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – the first Black person in that position – helping build up an “international coalition” to drive Iraqi President Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait in the 1991 Gulf War. Wallace called that “the highlight of” Powell’s “career.”

Wallace went on to say that the “lowlight of his career was in 2003 when he addressed the United Nations and made the case that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.”

“He did not want to make that speech,” said Wallace, explaining that Powell had been under tremendous pressure from President George W. Bush and especially Vice President Dick Cheney, who urged Powell to take advantage of his high approval ratings to “sell the war.”

Powell was “very skeptical of the case and actually went out to the CIA and was briefed on it and asked questions and was not thrilled about it,” Wallace said. But Powell of course made the speech before the U.N. and “most of what he said” about weapons of mass destruction “turned out not to be true.”

“He took that very personally,” Wallace continued. “He was very protective, and understandably so, of his reputation, of his integrity, and he said for years later that this was a stain on his career, and he very much regretted making that [speech].”

Wallace added that while this was “a blot” on his long career, it “shouldn’t define Colin Powell.”

