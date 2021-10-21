‘The Big Lie Has Become a Big Cover-Up’: Jamie Raskin Rips ‘Sneering, Cavalier Contempt’ from Steve Bannon

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D- MD) went on a tear Thursday decrying the big lie about the 2020 election and “cover-up” efforts over January 6.

Raskin was one of several congress members who spoke before the vote to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt. He started off by bringing up Donald Trump’s Thursday statement saying the real “insurrection” was on election day and January 6 was just a protest.

“We know an insurrection when we see one in this body,” Raskin said, “because we lived through one. Under the banner of this continuing and deranged big lie, the stop the steal movement brought down a violent insurrection against this Congress in an attemped coup against Vice President Mike Pence.”

He brought up the violence on January 6 and said, “Now the big lie has become a big cover-up.”

Trump now tries to get his followers like Steve Bannon not to testify here and not to turn over evidence that they have about this vicious assault on American democracy. In America, when you are subpoenaed to testify in court or in Congress, you show up, period. You can invoke your Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination to specific questions if you think you committed a crime. You can claim executive privilege to specific questions if you think you’re president of the United States. But you cannot blow off a subpoena in America. You cannot sit on your couch and defy the people’s representatives in Congress. So we must enforce the rule of law here, my colleagues. We must do it. If you act deliberately with sneering, cavalier contempt for the American people and their representatives, we will hold you in contempt. We will get to the truth of the violent assault on America.

You can watch above, via CNN.

