The Five Drags ‘Snobby’ Brian Stelter After Joe Rogan Segment: ‘Whiny Hall Monitor’

The cohosts of The Five went on an extended and colorful critique of Brian Stelter on Friday after CNN’s Reliable Sources host was castigated by Joe Rogan on his podcast previous day. Rogan referenced an unspecified CNN segment on how some YouTubers and podcasters have more viewers than CNN. “This is because the market has spoken,” said Rogan, “And your show’s fucking terrible.”

Five cohost Dagen McDowell referred to Stelter as “the whiny hall monitor” before ceding the floor to Greg Gutfeld.

“It’s very difficult when your adversary – CNN – is on a downward spiral,” he said. “Because you no longer enjoy the spectacle of its demise, because we know there are good employees behind the scenes at CNN who don’t deserve to be fronted by lying clowns and public masturbators.”

Gutfeld recommended that CNN make a distinction between news and commentary, saying that “they have no trust because they pretend their opinions are facts.”

“I’m writing a whole book on CNN,” he joked. “It’s called Stelter Sucks.”

“Brian Stelter has an audience of one,” said McDowell, “And it’s Jeff Zucker.” She added that Stelter “he solely exists as a mouthpiece, a useless whiny mouthpiece for his boss to try and well, hammer us.”

“I would just say this,” Jesse Watters chimed in. “Perhaps these guys are cool guys off camera. I don’t know them. But he’s a snob, Brian Stelter. He’s a snob. And he doesn’t deserve to be a snob. He doesn’t realize he’s being snobby by trying to look down on someone like Joe Rogan, who has the number one show on Spotify, who is an anchor of a hit network show, who basically covers the UFC from right there in the ring. The guy’s career is here, and he’s looking down at his little nose at Joe Rogan who’s up here. What is he doing?”

Watch above via Fox News.

