‘The Story Doesn’t Add Up’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Questions Trump’s Hospital Visit in November

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta questioned President Donald Trump’s November visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, calling it a “very unusual visit” that “doesn’t add up.”

Rumors were sparked by an expert quoted in New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s upcoming book alleging that Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to temporarily take over as president during Trump’s visit to the hospital.

Reacting to the expert from Schmidt’s book, Gupta noted that the story the White House told regarding the president’s visit “doesn’t add up,” especially in light of the fact presidential physician Dr. Sean P. Conley rode to the hospital with Trump.

“This was a very unusual visit,” he added. “Dr. Conley got in the vehicle with the president — that doesn’t happen. Typically the physician, White House physician, is in a separate part of the convoy of the motorcade because they need to take care of the president if something were to happen, and then he’d be able to get to that vehicle. All these things just don’t add up.”

Gupta also pointed out that if Trump truly just needed a check-up, which is what his administration claimed in November, he could have done it while at the White House and did not need to go to a hospital.

“Obviously anything, as John [Harwood] mentioned, that would require anesthesia, that’s typically either the brain or the heart — that’s typically what it involves,” Gupta said. “So we asked Dr. Conley about it that and what he subsequently said is that the president did not have any chest pain nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues and did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

“So here we are, you know, and medical information is understandably very protected and so we may never know, but I think it’s safe to say several months later it still doesn’t add up,” he concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

