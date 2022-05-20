The View Clashes Over NPR Mask Tattling Hotline: ‘We Don’t Need to Be Snitching on Grown Adults’

The View clashed over NPR’s hotline that allows employees to report maskless colleagues.

Co-host Joy Behar said she would never do such a thing, citing she’s “Italian” and that they “don’t snitch.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said “it’s a good thing.”

“We’ve been terrible to each other during this pandemic,” she said, citing actress Patti LuPone, who admonished a maskless audience member last week, and confrontations on airplanes between maskless passengers and flight attendants.

“So I just think you have this mechanism now where you can just call and snitch and protect yourself as opposed to taking it on yourself,” said Hostin.

Guest co-host Ana Navarro asked Hostin, “How do you know it’s not somebody just snitching on somebody they don’t like?”

“Let HR investigate it,” replied Hostin.

Guest co-host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams called the hotline “ridiculous.”

“We’re at a different point in Covid now,” he said. “We’re not at the point we were two years ago.”

Abrams noted that those vaccinated and boosted feel less of an effect if they get Covid.

“What if I’m living with someone that’s immunocompromised or my parents and you give it to me and I go home and kill my dad or kill my mom or I kill my husband?” asked Hostin.

“There are just a ton of risks…,” said Abrams, who was interrupted by Hostin saying “Because you don’t want to follow the rules?”

“It’s not about just following the rules,” said Abrams. “There are a ton of risks people take every day, right, in going to work, exposing themselves.”

“We’re going to have to live with Covid,” he added.

Co-host Sara Haines expressed opposition to “the snitching” part of reporting someone maskless to a hotline.

“Even in the heart of Covid, we’ve lost our civility,” she said.

Navarro said that, having traveled every week, she sees planes where half the passengers are masked and the other half not in which if there’s an immunocompromised passenger, that person’s seatmates wear their masks.

“There’s a lot of horrible cases, but there’s also a lot of good people out there who care about their fellow human,” she said.

Watch above, via ABC.

