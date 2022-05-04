The View Connects Dave Chappelle Attack to Trump: ‘Unleashed Some Incivility in Our Country’

The View on Wednesday connected the attack on comedian Dave Chapelle to incivility under former President Donald Trump.

Chapelle was attacked on Tuesday by a man who ran onto the stage while Chapelle was performing during the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.

“Things that can contribute to what’s going on. The pandemic, the opioid crisis, the fact that trump was out there saying things like, ‘just knock the hell out of them, I promise you I’ll pay for the legal fees’ when he had a heckler,” said Behar, referencing that moment during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“So if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously,” said Trump. “Okay, just knock the hell…I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise. They won’t be so much because the courts agree with us, too.”

“Okay. This is not a political thing. You want to wrap it into politics, but this is really about security. I don’t understand how…,” said guest co-host Lindsey Granger, who was interrupted by Behar, who said, “It didn’t happen before … it’s happening…”

“Will Smith was particularly right-leaning running up on the screen and slapping Chris Rock,” said Granger, referring to that incident last month at the Oscars.

“But I think that Trump unleashed some incivility at least in our country,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

