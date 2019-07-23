Joy Behar went to bat for former Sen. Al Franken Tuesday morning on The View, tussling with her co-hosts on the Minnesota Democrat’s transgressions.

“He was nowhere near her actual breasts!” Behar told co-host Meghan McCain when she brought up the photo of Franken pretending to grope conservative radio host Leann Tweeden while she was sleeping.

“I wouldn’t compare his allegations to Biden,” McCain said noting that no one has accused Biden of forcing himself upon her or kissing without consent.

“Nobody corroborated that,” said Behar of Tweeden’s allegation that Franken once “mashed his face” against hers.

“There’s no pictures of Joe Biden putting his hands on a woman’s breast,” McCain then added. “It was a flack jacket. The problem is she was sleeping and he said it was wrong. He was nowhere near her actual breasts!” Behar pointed out.

“There seems to be a dispute about what happened. There are some holes in the story. I think the problem is that he wasn’t afforded any due process,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “He resigned three weeks after the accusations came forward and he was calling for an ethics investigation.”

Hostin added that “we should believe women because the incidence of false reporting is very low, between two and ten percent.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg worried that the #MeToo movement, without due process, could turn into a witch hunt. “People — we talk about witch hunts, or he talks about it. That’s a witch hunt because the Me Too movement came up and everything everybody said, there was no space to say, well wait a minute, let’s talk about this.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com