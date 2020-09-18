The View Derails After GOP House Candidate Accuses Joy Behar of Parading ‘Around in Black Face’

The View derailed on Friday after GOP House candidate Kim Klalic accused host Joy Behar of parading “around in Blackface,” prompting the hosts to swiftly cut Klalic’s interview short.

Klalic answered a question from host Sara Haines about Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus, noting that the pandemic was not handled well as a whole. She blamed the Clinton administration for allowing medical jobs to be worked overseas, adding that if there was enough medical equipment in the United States, the outbreak would have been handled better.

“Come on, Kim. Excuse me, I have to say something to you,” Behar interjected. “He told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue, and it’s airborne and that it was terrible, and then he went out and told the American people, don’t wear masks, it’s all going to go away. You have to put some blame on your president, I’m sorry. You’re putting it on something extraneous here. Talk to the point, please”

Klalic then questioned if it was Behar who was objected to her answer. “The same Joy that paraded around in Blackface not too long ago?” Klalic added.

Behar claimed that the Black community supported her throughout the scandal, noting that her costume was meant as an homage.

“The community has my back as well,” Klalic responded.

The statement was just too much for Sunny Hostin to handle, as she quickly interrupted to challenge the claim.

“The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you! What planet are you living on?” Hostin snapped at Klalic. “Woooow. Wooooow.”

Behar then cut the candidate off before she could defend herself.

“That was very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klalic said before they cut to commercials.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]