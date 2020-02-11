The View co-host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin grilled Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on a “flawed” murder prosecution so strenuously that co-host Joy Behar cut in to say “Are we prosecuting Amy Klobuchar?”

Senator Klobuchar appeared remotely from New Hampshire on Tuesday’s edition of the popular ABC talk show, and Hostin began her portion of the interview by noting Klobuchar’s half-a-percent support from black voters, by noting that “you failed to prosecute a single killing by the police during the eight years you headed prosecutions, and there were more than two dozen police involved killings in that period. That’s just one example,” and asked “How do you defend that record?”

Klobuchar didn’t respond to the question about police prosecutions, instead detailing other aspects of her record, and saying, of her support with black voters, that “I’ve always had strong support in my elections at home. And I have a number of key leaders in the African-American community from Minnesota that have gone and campaigned for me in places like California and Iowa. And that will continue.”

Hostin stayed on Klobuchar’s record as a prosecutor, noting that “when you campaigned for the Senate, you cited your prosecution of 16 year-old Black teenager Myon Burrell as an example of having been an aggressive prosecutor.”

“I’ve reviewed the facts of that case and it is one of the most flawed investigations and prosecutions that I think I have ever seen,” Hostin said, and detailed those flaws.

“When you look at it, you have your homicide detective on tape offering informants 500 bucks a piece for names,” Hostin said. “When I looked at it, I also saw that Mr Burrell’s alibi witnesses were not looked at. His surveillance tapes were not looked at.”

“I mean, how do you defend something like that to someone like me who is the mother of a Black boy, a Black teenager?” Hostin asked.

Senator Klobuchar told Hostin that “All of the evidence needs to be immediately reviewed in that case, the past evidence, and also any new evidence that has come forward,” noting that she has called for that, and explaining that “this case involved an 11 year-old African-American girl who was shot doing her homework at her kitchen table. I got to know her family and I worked with them. But I would say, I think any prosecutor who cares about justice — and I’ve always been on the side of justice — would say all evidence must be reviewed immediately, and that’s what I think has to happen here. So thank you for bringing it up.

“Well you’re a U.S. Senator now. You’re a powerful woman. What do you intend to do to right this wrong?” Hostin asked, and as Klobuchar explained that she’s called for a review of the evidence, and that she’s worked with the Innocence Project on other cases, Hostin interrupted.

“It had no gun. It had no DNA evidence, and it had no fingerprints,” she said of the Burrell case.

“Are we prosecuting Amy Klobuchar today?” co-host Joy Behar cut in, with an uncomfortable laugh.

“It must be reviewed,” Klobuchar said, adding “Sunny, I think you know that I care so much about justice, and this case must be reviewed.”

The Myon Burrell case was the subject of an Associated Press investigative report that detailed the flaws that Hostin referenced, and which has become more of an issue in the campaign as Klobuchar’s poll numbers have risen.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]