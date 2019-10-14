Ronan Farrow appeared on ABC’s The View Monday morning on the eve of the release of his new book Catch and Kill, and continued an ongoing conversation about what he described as “systems designed to silence” women who have been victims to sexual misconduct of many types.

On a day in which NBC News President Noah Oppenheim pushed back hard on many allegations contained in Farrow’s book in a memo to staff, Farrow stuck to his guns and called himself not an “activist” but a journalist asking precise questions in an effort to get to the truth.

And while viewers might expect harsh criticism from Farrow directed at NBC News Oppenheim and Andy Lack, it was the co-hosts of The View who nearly uniformly questioned how Lack and Oppenheim have kept their jobs amid this still-growing scandal.

Sonny Hostin first asked the question rhetorically before Meghan McCain noted how Fox News quickly dispatched its executives when accusations of sexual misconduct took the job of then-Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com