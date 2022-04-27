The View speculated on Wednesday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson “doesn’t like” Black and Brown people because he’s envious of their penises.

The segment somehow got there from a conversation about the latest audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), this time saying that Republican lawmakers were “putting people in jeopardy” following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Tuesday night, Carlson denounced McCarthy saying that “in private turns out sounds like an MSNBC contributor.”

The panel proceeded to mock Carlson for last week promoting “testicle tanning” on his End of Man documentary on Fox Nation.

“There is $1.7 trillion in student debt. Do you know how crippling that is for our young people? For our economy? … If he’s going to cancel student debt, why aren’t Democrats talking about that?” View host Sunny Hostin said. “What we’re talking about is, you know, Tucker Carlson tanning testicles.”

“Now we know why Tucker doesn’t like Latinos and African Americans,” View guest co-host Ana Navarro added.

“Little envy,” said Hostin.

“Brown envy,” said Navarro.

The View panel cracked up at the joke that Tucker Carlson’s focus on testicle tanning is rooted in his envy of the size of penises of color — laughing at stereotypes brought up not by the Fox News host, but by The View hosts.

“We missed that story last week, but leave it to us to resuscitate it,” said View co-host Joy Behar.

We reached out to The View and will update if we get a comment.

