Tucker Carlson Declares Kevin McCarthy ‘A Puppet of the Democratic Party’ Who Shouldn’t Be Speaker: ‘Sounds Like an MSNBC Contributor’

Tucker Carlson lashed out at House Minority Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday night, warning Republicans that a change in leadership is necessary.

The Fox News host pointed to an excerpt in a forthcoming book, This Will Not Pass, by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin.

Four days after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, they quote McCarthy as musing aloud whether Twitter would ban incendiary accounts that had tweeted favorably about the incident. He was participating in a meeting of the House GOP leadership at the time.

The platform had already banned Donald Trump’s account permanently at that point after he riled up supporters on the morning of Jan. 6.

“We can’t put up with that,” McCarthy said on Jan. 10, 2021. “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

Carlson addressed those comments.

“Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California told his close friend Liz Cheney that he hoped the social media companies would censor more conservative Republicans in Congress,” he stated. “Donald Trump, the sitting president, had already been silenced by those companies. But McCarthy wanted the tech oligarchs to do more and force disobedient lawmakers off the internet.”

The host quoted McCarthy and reacted with disdain.

“Those are the tape-recorded words of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a man who in private, turns out, sounds like an MSNBC contributor. And yet, unless conservatives get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy one of his highly liberal allies like Elise Stefanik is very likely to be Speaker of the House in January. That would mean we will have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party.”

