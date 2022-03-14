The cohosts of The View tore into Fox News’ top-rated host Tucker Carlson and former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who is a regular guest of Carlson’s, on Monday for being what they called “apologists” for Vladimir Putin.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the segment by noting, “The website, Mother Jones posted a leaked Kremlin war memo instructing Russian state media to play Tucker Carlson clips as much as possible, and Tulsi Gabbard is being accused of spreading Russian false-flag propaganda. Here’s what they’ve both been saying about the war. Take a look.”

The program then rolled clips of Carlson and Gabbard saying the U.S. has “secret” U.S.-funded “bio labs” in Ukraine. Goldberg went on the explain that Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) hit back at Gabbard on Twitter Sunday night, writing, “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.”

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

Goldberg then turned to her cohosts and asked, “What the hell is going on?”

The cohosts then blasted Carlson and Gabbard and noted that they were both adding to what U.S. intelligence officials warns is false Russian narrative that may be used to justify further Russian aggression in Ukraine – including the use of chemical weapons.

Ana Navarro jumped in and brought the conversation back to Fox News, noting, “The Fox board of directors should step in. If they call themselves patriots and, you know, it’s not enough to be posting flags about Ukraine. There’s a bunch of folks on that board of directors list like my friend Paul Ryan who I wish would be weighing and saying, “we cannot be Russian state TV – at least every hour.”

“Or apologists,” Goldberg chimes in.

Sunny Hostin jumped in, asking, “I guess for me the question is, what is in it for someone like tucker Carlson, right.

“Money,” answered Joy Behar quickly.

“Is it money? Who’s paying him that money? I’m not making any allegations, but it’s just — it doesn’t make sense that he would do this kind of thing. I mean, he also says that the United States helped encourage the Russian invasion,” added Hostin.

“He said the United States engineered a coup in Ukraine in the name of democracy. He, as you just mentioned, confirmed the Russian claims about bio weapons and he’s characterizing this as a border dispute, right?” Hostin added, concluding she simply doesn’t understand Carlson’s motivations.

“ I hope he’s planning to move to Moscow. He’s not going to be welcome here for much longer,” responded Behar, as Hostin asked if Carlson’s viewers “like it?”

“I don’t think he’s getting dropped at all, but that’s an incredibly relevant question, and I think DOJ, in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate Russian oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin,” argued Navarro.

“If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, it should be investigated, and, in fact, I remember when Tulsi Gabbard, and I hate that we’re discussing it because I think to myself, who is this woman? She’s a, you know, she’s no longer in congress. She’s a failed presidential candidate,” Navarro continued.

“She only practically exists on Twitter, and if that is correct we’re giving her oxygen is what makes her relevant, but we are talking about her on hot topics, but on the other hand, how do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda and that has been brought down?

“They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this,” Goldberg responded.

Watch the full clip above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com