The View’s Sunny Hostin Condemns Biden for Visiting Saudi Arabia

The View co-host Sunny Hostin condemned President Joe Biden for visiting Saudi Arabia amid criticism of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman being behind the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

As part of a trip to the Middle East that also included a stop in Israel, Biden was in Saudi Arabia on Friday and Saturday amid the Iranian threat and to seek oil due to increasing gas prices in the United States.

On Monday, Hostin remarked that she had a problem when Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia in 2017 as president, and she had an issue with Biden visiting the kingdom.

“I had a problem when Trump did it, but I don’t think that Biden gets a pass just because he’s a Democrat, just because that he’s a Democratic president. I think that this — it’s bad no matter how you look at it, and we shouldn’t be here saying, ‘Well, Trump did it, so it’s okay that Biden did it,’” she said. “It’s just not okay.”

Hostin called Biden fist-bumping Bin Salman “an unforced error.”

“The White House is saying well, it’s because of Covid he was fist bumping. Well, I don’t know,” she said. “He was shaking hands with people in Israel. He was shaking hands with people with the Palestinian Authority. He didn’t have a mask on, and he’s fist bumping this guy who is clearly a murderer.”

Watch above via ABC.

