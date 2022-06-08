‘They Sound So Stupid!’ Joe Scarborough Ridicules Republicans Defending AR-15’s for ‘Shooting Varmints’

Joe Scarborough ripped Republican lawmakers who’ve pushed back against new calls for gun control by claiming people need AR-15s in order to kill “varmints” and other pests.

As America reels from mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and across the country, Morning Joe rolled footage on Wednesday of GOPers resisting the renewed push for a ban on assault weapons. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), defended AR-15 ownership by describing the weapon as the “gun of choice” among their constituents for killing prairie dogs, raccoons, and “feral pigs.”

The argument was not convincing to Morning Joe, for Willie Geist reacted to the comments by remarking “this is not a serious conversation among, at least, many Republicans.” Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski went on with their own scoffing as they remarked that weapons like an AR-15 would “disintegrate” small animals.

“Maybe they need land mines in South Dakota as well,” Brzezinski sarcastically quipped. “Purchase those and watch the prairie dogs blow up. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

“It’s ridiculous and it’s unjustifiable. It’s all they have,” Scarborough said. “They sound so stupid when they talk that way. ”

Scarborough then moved on to address Cassidy’s protest about restricting the rights of lawful gun owners because of the actions of a criminal.

Hey, wake up! That’s how the world operates. You know what, like we all have to go through TSA. We all have to get checked as we’re going on to our planes. We all have to take off our shoes. We all have to take out our computers, our laptops, not because we’ve done anything wrong, but because somebody has done something wrong…The thing that seems really just absolutely outrageous is you have these people, first of all, justifying the use of a weapon of war against varmints. Little kids are slaughtered in Sandy Hook. Little children are slaughtered in Uvalde. Shoppers are slaughtered in El Paso, Texas. Buffalo, New York, grocers are slaughtered again with the same weapon of choice over and over again, these mass shootings. High profile mass shootings. They use the same weapon of choice. And they’re saying ‘yeah, well, we have a constitutional right to have these guns to kill varmints and feral pigs.’

Scarborough concluded his tangent by asking why Republicans are against raising the age for young people to buy assault weapons from 18 to 21.

“We don’t let them get a beer. They can’t get a PBT in Texas until they’re 21. But a deranged killer can walk into a gun store when he’s 18 and buy a weapon of war more powerful than the guns we gave our Marines in Vietnam?” He said. “Historians are going to look back and say ‘What infected the minds of politicians on Capitol Hill in 2022, and years before that, from Sandy Hook forward?'”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com