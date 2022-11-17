‘This is a Real Problem for Trump’: Colby Hall Tears into Trump’s Rerun of a Rerun Campaign Launch

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall explained how Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign could fall on its face if the former president cannot captivate the media like he has in the past.

Hall joined NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on Wednesday to talk about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago announcement of a new bid for the White House. Abrams set the stage by noting that Trump is still facing blame from conservatives after the Republican Party’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, but also the ex-president’s announcement got “far less coverage the day after than one would expect” for someone who used to magnetize attention from the political press.

“That may be the ultimate concern for the Trump campaign,” Abrams said. “It just seems that a lot less people care.”

When Hall joined Abrams to discuss this, he agreed that “this is a real problem for Trump” since everyone expects the ex-president to say outrageous things, so all of his usual talking points have grown worn out and predictable:

I think the problem here is that it’s a rerun, and it’s not a second rerun, it’s a third rerun. No one tunes in to see a show we’ve already seen, let alone a show that features a star that we’ve now learned to say crazy things and talk trash about you. So yeah, I think there is indifference, there’s no surprise, and also Trump is a Borscht Belt comedian giving the same material that he’s been giving forever. He’s been giving the same invasion of the border, and same grievances that you set up. And no one wants it anymore. It’s tired, and honestly, it puts the media outlets in a bit of a tough spot because, of course, he’s the former president, presumptive leader of the GOP. I think some of the outlets are really, you know, struggling with like how much they want to get into this.

Hall acknowledged that part of the fatigue might stem from Trump declaring his run so early, but he mostly stood by his point that Trump’s material is “just tired,” and he needs a new message. He and Abrams continued by discussing how the news networks will cover the 2024 race and gin up their viewership with sensationalized coverage.

Watch above via NewsNation.

