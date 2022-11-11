‘This is a Republican Civil War’: Fox & Friends Fails to Note How Fox News Was ALSO a Target of Trump’s Attack

Fox News’ Fox & Friends failed to note that the network was a target of former President Donald Trump’s scorched earth statement on Thursday.

Will Cain opened the segment by describing the statement as “solely and … exclusively focused on Florida governor Ron DeSantis.”

But that’s flat-out wrong as it conveniently ignores how the statement opened by attacking Fox News as well as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, all of which have critical of Trump following the GOP’s underwhelming performance in this week’s midterms. Trump also went after DeSantis, who easily won re-election on Tuesday night.

Trump opened the statement with the following:

“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!”

So the three-page statement was NOT solely and exclusively focused on Desantis as Cain reported. Here’s how the Friday exchange went down between co-hosts Cain, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade:

CAIN: Meanwhile we mentioned the statement by President Trump last night. It was a three-page statement solely and it was exclusively focused on Florida governor Ron DeSantis. You know, President Trump’s political instincts have been over the past five years, in my estimation, on point. And they have been on point when everyone else has doubted President Trump. I think he’s responsible for bringing a populist, a necessary populist element to the Republican Party. Focused on the middle class, focused on industrialization here at home, jobs at home. KILMEADE: And working class. CAIN: And the working class. And that repositioning’s fruits for a governor like Ron DeSantis and his success in Florida. Last night’s attack on Ron DeSantis, I think for many out there, represents a really — the future w here — whereas I described it, you are looking at a Republican civil war. And that is not going to be healthy for anyone that believes in the policies that Donald Trump helped push back to the forefront. EARHARDT: Well, I think we need to just get through these elections, right? And we need to get through Georgia and find out who’s going to win in Georgia and then start talking about the presidency. Because… CAIN: It has begun. Last night Donald Trump began that conversation. EARHARDT: The Republican party has got to unify, and that’s what Kellyanne Conway was saying last night. Listen to this.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Conway, who served as counselor to the president under Trump, said that she’s “glad” Trump and DeSantis are in the GOP and that the Republican Party, like the Democrats, needs to be united an give a forward-looking message.

Kilmeade summarized Trump’s statement without mentioning Trump attacking Fox News and said that while Trump is correct to say that he helped get DeSantis over the finish line in 2018, “the timing” of the statement “is not good for the” GOP.

Watch above via Fox News.

